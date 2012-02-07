STOCKHOLM Feb 7 Swedish banking group SEB posted fourth-quarter operating profits that were largely in line with analyst forecasts on Tuesday and said it would not make any further release of credit loss provisions in the Baltics.

"The highly uncertain economic landscape and challenging new banking regulation will further increase the future cost in the banking industry," SEB chief executive Annika Falkengren said in a statement.

"In this perspective, it is a challenge to, on top of European regulation, adapt to an even stricter Swedish regulatory framework with earlier implementation than for our European peers."

She said business from corporate customers had held up well despite an increasingly uncertain economic environment.

Operating earnings in the fourth quarter were 3.2 billion crowns, compared with the 3.1 billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll and down 28 percent from the 4.4 billion crowns reported in the same period a year ago.

But following a string of quarterly provision reversals, the bank reported net credit losses of 240 million crowns in the fourth quarter.