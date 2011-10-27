STOCKHOLM Oct 27 Swedish banking group SEB (SEBa.ST) posted slightly better-than-expected third-quarter operating profits on Thursday and said it had strong capital amid European turbulence.

"Our capital ratios remain among Europe's highest," SEB chief executive Annika Falkengren said in a statement, adding that it took losses of 188 million crowns on holdings of Greek debt in the quarter, in line with the second quarter.

Operating earnings in July through September were 3.7 billion crowns ($563 million), above the 3.5 billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll and compared with the 2.8 billion crowns reported in the same period a year ago.

($1 = 6.576 Swedish Crowns)