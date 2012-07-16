STOCKHOLM, July 16 Swedish banking group SEB
posted second-quarter operating profits above forecast
on Monday and warned that developments in Europe looked
increasingly uncertain.
Operating earnings at the bank in the April through June
period were 3.95 billion Swedish crowns, compared with the 3.33
billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and 4.20 billion
crowns reported in the same period a year ago.
"The medium-term outlook for the global economy is
characterised by uncertainty - while Nordic economies are still
relatively robust, austerity measures in many countries may
increase sovereign risk and create subdued economic growth,
which could impact SEB's main markets," Chief Executive Annika
Falkengren said in a statement.
"Such an impact was evident following the increased
uncertainty during 2011 which remained in 2012. The European
macro-economic scenario looks increasingly uncertain."
