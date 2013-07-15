Insurer Hastings 2016 operating profit rises 5 pct
LONDON, March 2 British insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc reported a 5 percent jump in full-year operating profit on Thursday, driven by as it increased customers and market share.
STOCKHOLM, July 12 Swedish banking group SEB reported on Monday a higher-than-expected rise in second-quarter operating profits as its core income topped forecasts and said business sentiment had strengthened in the quarter.
SEB's operating profit in the quarter rose to 4.78 billion Swedish crowns ($703 million), well above a mean forecast for 3.97 billion in a Reuters poll and compared with 3.72 billion in the year-ago period.
Return on equity in the quarter was 14.0 percent.
"All in all, we see a cautiously more positive business sentiment among our customers with activity levels picking up," CEO Annika Falkengren said in a statement. (Reporting by Mia Shanley)
LONDON, March 2 British insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc reported a 5 percent jump in full-year operating profit on Thursday, driven by as it increased customers and market share.
March 2Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd :
* FY fully diluted fair value NAV per share $20.01 versus $19.08 year ago