STOCKHOLM Oct 24 Swedish banking group SEB
reported on Thursday a bigger-than-expected rise in
third-quarter operating profits as it beat forecasts on most
income lines and credit quality improved.
SEB's operating profit in the quarter rose 20 percent to 4.87
billion Swedish crowns ($763.39 million), topping a mean
forecast for 4.20 billion in a Reuters poll and compared with
3.86 billion in the year-ago period.
"During the third quarter, we saw increasing activity on the
corporate side and despite a continued high level of economic
uncertainty globally, the corporate community showed emerging
optimism," said SEB CEO Annika Falkengren.
($1 = 6.3794 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Mia Shanley)