STOCKHOLM, July 14 Swedish banking group SEB
reported on Monday a better-than-expected rise in
second-quarter operating profit and said the bank had continued
to see increased business activity.
SEB's operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.3 billion
Swedish crowns ($780 million), beating a mean forecast for 5.0
billion in a Reuters poll and compared with 4.8 billion in the
year-ago period.
SEB, the first of the Swedish banks to report earnings for
the quarter, said business sentiment had turned more positive as
evidenced by higher Nordic and German corporate and capital
market activities including IPOs and tenders.
"However, we are experiencing extraordinary times with very
low inflation, low interest rates and more than six years of
central bank liquidity support in the Eurozone and the US," said
CEO Annika Falkengren.
($1 = 6.7950 Swedish Crowns)
(Reporting by Mia Shanley and Johan Ahlander)