STOCKHOLM, July 12 Swedish banking group SEB
reported on Monday a higher-than-expected rise in
second-quarter operating profits as its core income topped
forecasts and said business sentiment had strengthened in the
quarter.
SEB's operating profit in the quarter rose to 4.78 billion
Swedish crowns ($703 million), well above a mean forecast for
3.97 billion in a Reuters poll and compared with 3.72 billion in
the year-ago period.
Return on equity in the quarter was 14.0 percent.
"All in all, we see a cautiously more positive business
sentiment among our customers with activity levels picking up,"
CEO Annika Falkengren said in a statement.
(Reporting by Mia Shanley)