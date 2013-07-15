(Repeats without changes to additional alerts)

STOCKHOLM, July 12 Swedish banking group SEB reported on Monday a higher-than-expected rise in second-quarter operating profits as its core income topped forecasts and said business sentiment had strengthened in the quarter.

SEB's operating profit in the quarter rose to 4.78 billion Swedish crowns ($703 million), well above a mean forecast for 3.97 billion in a Reuters poll and compared with 3.72 billion in the year-ago period.

Return on equity in the quarter was 14.0 percent.

"All in all, we see a cautiously more positive business sentiment among our customers with activity levels picking up," CEO Annika Falkengren said in a statement. (Reporting by Mia Shanley)