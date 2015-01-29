(Repeats to cover additional alerts)

STOCKHOLM Jan 29 Swedish banking group SEB reported fourth-quarter operating earnings below expectations on Thursday but raised its dividend.

Operating profit rose to 6.56 billion Swedish crowns ($791.41 million), up from from 5.01 billion in the year-ago period but lagging a mean forecast for 6.82 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bank raised its 2014 dividend to 4.75 crowns per share, up from 4.00 crowns in 2013. That corresponds to 54 percent of profits and was lower than the expected 5.00 crowns per share. ($1 = 8.2890 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)