STOCKHOLM Feb 1 Swedish banking group SEB proposed raising its dividend for 2016 as reported fourth-quarter operating profit beat analysts' expectations on Wednesday.

SEB's operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.56 billion Swedish crowns ($635 million) from 5.51 billion in the year-ago period, beating mean forecast for 5.07 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bank said it would propose a dividend of 5.50 crowns per share compared to an average forecast of 5.31 crowns in the poll and 5.25 crowns in 2015. The pay-out ratio, excluding items affecting comparability, was 75 percent.

SEB's target is to distribute 40 percent or more of earnings per share and it paid out 69 percent of profits for 2015. ($1 = 8.7535 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing Niklas Pollard)