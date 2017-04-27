STOCKHOLM, April 27 Swedish banking group SEB reported first-quarter operating profit above expectations on Thursday boosted by strong customer trading and liquidity management.

SEB's operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.53 billion Swedish crowns ($631.34 million) beating a mean forecast for 5.04 billion in a Reuters poll and compared with 1.46 billion loss in the year-ago period. ($1 = 8.7591 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson)