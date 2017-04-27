UPDATE 1-Amazon CEO Bezos asks Twitter followers how to donate his money
June 15 Amazon.com Inc's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday turned to an unusual source of inspiration for how to donate part of his wealth: Twitter.
STOCKHOLM, April 27 Swedish banking group SEB reported first-quarter operating profit above expectations on Thursday boosted by strong customer trading and liquidity management.
SEB's operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.53 billion Swedish crowns ($631.34 million) beating a mean forecast for 5.04 billion in a Reuters poll and compared with 1.46 billion loss in the year-ago period. ($1 = 8.7591 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson)
June 15 Amazon.com Inc's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday turned to an unusual source of inspiration for how to donate part of his wealth: Twitter.
* OSC settlement seen as big first step in Home Capital recovery
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage: