(Adds details, CEO quote, background)
By Johan Ahlander
STOCKHOLM, April 23 Swedish banking group SEB
reported first-quarter operating profit above
expectations on Thursday as its corporate customers sought more
hedging and risk management on the back of high volatility and
market uncertainty.
During the first quarter the Swedish central bank moved into
uncharted territory as it slashed its benchmark interest rate
twice to a record low of -0.25 percent to ward off the risk of
deflation after two years of flat or falling consumer prices.
SEB, the first of the main Nordic banks to report earnings
for the quarter, said markets had seen high volatility.
"We operate in exceptional times, where negative interest
rates have turned economic relationships upside down, impacting
customer behaviour," SEB Chief Executive Annika Falkengren said
in the report. "We have seen that customers demand for hedging,
risk management and long-term savings increased."
SEB's operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.8 billion
Swedish crowns ($663 million) beating a mean forecast for 5.1
billion in a Reuters poll and compared with 4.9 billion in the
year-ago period.
Net financial income, which includes risk management for
customers, was far better than analysts had thought as it rose
to 1.3 billion Swedish crowns compared to 785 million in an
analyst poll.
Net interest income, which includes revenue on mortgages and
loans to companies, rose to 4.9 billion crowns, compared to 4.8
billion in the year-ago period and an expected 5.0 billion in
poll of analysts.
($1 = 8.7320 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)