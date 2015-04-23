(Adds details, CEO quote, background)

STOCKHOLM, April 23 Swedish banking group SEB reported first-quarter operating profit above expectations on Thursday as its corporate customers sought more hedging and risk management on the back of high volatility and market uncertainty.

During the first quarter the Swedish central bank moved into uncharted territory as it slashed its benchmark interest rate twice to a record low of -0.25 percent to ward off the risk of deflation after two years of flat or falling consumer prices.

SEB, the first of the main Nordic banks to report earnings for the quarter, said markets had seen high volatility.

"We operate in exceptional times, where negative interest rates have turned economic relationships upside down, impacting customer behaviour," SEB Chief Executive Annika Falkengren said in the report. "We have seen that customers demand for hedging, risk management and long-term savings increased."

SEB's operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.8 billion Swedish crowns ($663 million) beating a mean forecast for 5.1 billion in a Reuters poll and compared with 4.9 billion in the year-ago period.

Net financial income, which includes risk management for customers, was far better than analysts had thought as it rose to 1.3 billion Swedish crowns compared to 785 million in an analyst poll.

Net interest income, which includes revenue on mortgages and loans to companies, rose to 4.9 billion crowns, compared to 4.8 billion in the year-ago period and an expected 5.0 billion in poll of analysts.

