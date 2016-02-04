* SEB Q4 operating profit beats forecast

* Raises dividend more than expected

* Market volatility and low oil price boosted hedging operations (Adds details, background)

STOCKHOLM, Feb 4 Swedish banking group SEB reported fourth-quarter earnings above expectations on Thursday and raised its dividend as oil-price hedging and low costs helped results.

SEB, the Nordic region's top corporate bank, said strong customer demand for hedging and risk management products given high volatilities and oil price developments boosted net financial income.

The bank raised its 2015 dividend to 5.25 crowns per share, up from 4.75 crowns in 2014. That corresponds to 69 percent of profits and was higher than the expected 5.00 crowns per share.

Swedish banks' interest margins have come under pressure from the country's ultra-loose monetary policy.

The central bank cut rates to an unprecedented -0.35 percent last year and initiated a bond purchase program to stave off stubbornly low inflation.

Net interest income, which includes revenue from mortgages and loans to companies, fell to 4.68 billion crowns from 5.01 billion a year earlier and a tad lower than a forecast 4.73 billion.

Operating profit fell to 5.51 billion Swedish crowns ($653 million), from 6.58 billion in the year-ago period but beating a mean forecast for 5.00 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

($1 = 8.4414 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)