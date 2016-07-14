* SEB Q2 operating profit beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, July 14 Swedish banking group SEB beat second-quarter operating profit expectations on Thursday helped in part by uncertainty regarding the Brexit vote although it warned that the market remained challenging.

The first Swedish bank to report earnings for the quarter, SEB said uncertainty regarding Brexit had increased corporate and institutional customers' demand for hedging interest rate and FX risks.

Operating profit rose to 5.54 billion Swedish crowns ($653 million), topping a mean forecast for 4.86 billion in a Reuters poll and up from 5.25 billion a year ago.

A 520-million-crown one-off gain related to SEB's Baltic holdings in Visa Europe helped. Underlying operating profit amounted to 5.02 billion.

"Global growth is still not strong and we continuously see risks for new set-backs," group CEO Annika Falkengren said in the report. "The historically low interest rates are really a symptom of the underlying problems for the real economy with high indebtedness, global imbalances and low growth in productivity."

Net financial income, which includes such risk management, rose to 1.72 billion crowns from 776 million and beat an expected 1.42 billion.

Net interest income, which includes revenue on mortgages and loans to companies, rose to 4.65 billion crowns from 4.63 billion but was a tad lower than the 4.69 billion expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

Swedish banks have faced negative interest rates for well over a year, putting pressure on their interest margins. Sweden's central bank said last week rate hikes would probably come later than previously expected following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Net commission income fell to 4.07 billion from 5.19 billion a year ago, lagging a mean forecast 4.24 billion, mainly due to negative developments in stock markets lowering the value of assets under management.

SEB said that while the direct impact from Brexit on the bank was limited from a risk perspective, it believed the period of low and negative interest rates in Europe would now be extended.

($1 = 8.4822 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Jason Neely)