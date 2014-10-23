(Adds SEB in headline)
STOCKHOLM Oct 23 Swedish banking group SEB
reported third-quarter operating earnings above
expectations on Thursday and said Nordic financial markets were
impacted by lower activity.
Operating profit rose to 6.67 billion Swedish crowns ($921
million), beating a mean forecast for 6.51 billion in a Reuters
poll of analysts, from 4.62 billion in the year-ago period.
The operating profit and mean forecast both included one-off
gains of 1.45 billion related to share sales.
(1 US dollar = 7.2781 Swedish crown)
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Sven Nordenstam)