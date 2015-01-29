STOCKHOLM Jan 29 Swedish banking group SEB
reported fourth-quarter operating earnings below
expectations on Thursday but raised its dividend.
Operating profit rose to 6.56 billion Swedish crowns
($791.41 million), up from from 5.01 billion in the year-ago
period but lagging a mean forecast for 6.82 billion in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
The bank raised its 2014 dividend to 4.75 crowns per share,
up from 4.00 crowns in 2013. That corresponds to 54 percent of
profits and was lower than the expected 5.00 crowns per share.
($1 = 8.2890 Swedish crowns)
