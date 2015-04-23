STOCKHOLM, April 23 Swedish banking group SEB reported first-quarter operating profit above expectations on Thursday as strong income from hedging and risk management offset effects of low interest rates.

SEB's operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.8 billion Swedish crowns ($663 million) beating a mean forecast for 5.1 billion in a Reuters poll and compared with 4.9 billion in the year-ago period.

SEB, the first of the main Nordic banks to report earnings for the quarter, said markets had seen high volatility.

"We have seen that customers demand for hedging, risk management and long-term savings increased."

($1 = 8.7320 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)