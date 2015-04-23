BRIEF-UniCredit borrows 24.4 bln euros at ECB's last TLTRO auction
* Out of total amount, Italian unit UniCredit SpA borrowed 15.5 bln euros
STOCKHOLM, April 23 Swedish banking group SEB reported first-quarter operating profit above expectations on Thursday as strong income from hedging and risk management offset effects of low interest rates.
SEB's operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.8 billion Swedish crowns ($663 million) beating a mean forecast for 5.1 billion in a Reuters poll and compared with 4.9 billion in the year-ago period.
SEB, the first of the main Nordic banks to report earnings for the quarter, said markets had seen high volatility.
"We have seen that customers demand for hedging, risk management and long-term savings increased."
($1 = 8.7320 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
* Out of total amount, Italian unit UniCredit SpA borrowed 15.5 bln euros
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Demand for Volkswagen's first euro unsecured bond issue since the emissions cheating scandal has passed €22bn and the issuer is expected to print more than €7.5bn across four tranches, according to a lead.