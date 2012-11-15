Citi says U.S. regulators are investigating its hiring practices
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
STOCKHOLM Nov 15 Swedish banking group SEB strongly rejected on Thursday a media report which said it faced large losses from any bankruptcy of troubled airline SAS.
Daily Svenska Dagbladet wrote on Thursday that SEB faced a loss of up to 4 billion Swedish crown ($589.45 million) from guarantees on credit card payments should SAS, which this week launched a sweeping restructuring plan, went bankrupt.
"The numbers that have been mentioned in Swedish media concerning SEB's potential loss are not correct," the bank said in a statement on its home page.
"The numbers are grossly exaggerated." ($1 = 6.7859 Swedish crowns)
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* Amer predicts 30 percent fall in imports bill (Recasts with second tranche of World Bank loan, adds details from interview, quotes, background)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 Five U.S. financial services groups on Friday appealed a federal court decision handed down earlier this month that upheld an Obama-era rule designed to avoid conflicts of interests when brokers give retirement advice.