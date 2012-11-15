STOCKHOLM Nov 15 Swedish banking group SEB strongly rejected on Thursday a media report which said it faced large losses from any bankruptcy of troubled airline SAS.

Daily Svenska Dagbladet wrote on Thursday that SEB faced a loss of up to 4 billion Swedish crown ($589.45 million) from guarantees on credit card payments should SAS, which this week launched a sweeping restructuring plan, went bankrupt.

"The numbers that have been mentioned in Swedish media concerning SEB's potential loss are not correct," the bank said in a statement on its home page.

"The numbers are grossly exaggerated." ($1 = 6.7859 Swedish crowns)