STOCKHOLM Nov 18 SEB said the sale of its Ukrainian retail operations to Eurobank Group would have a negative impact of 250 million Swedish crowns ($37 million) on its result.

"The effect on the core tier one ratio will be largely neutral as risk weighted assets become lower," Ulf Grunnesjo, head of investor relations at SEB, said.

SEB gave no further details of the transaction, which requires regulatory approval. SEB said it will continue corporate banking operations in Ukraine.

($1 = 6.779 Swedish Crowns)