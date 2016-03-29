UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
STOCKHOLM, March 29 Swedish banking group SEB will take a 5.9 billion Swedish crown ($715 million) writedown in the first quarter, mainly due to reassessment of its goodwill, the bank said in a press release on Tuesday.
Following a new business organisation the bank has decided to take a 5.3 billion impairment, in accordance with IFRS accounting rules.
"The impairment is of a technical nature as it is a function of it being performed at business unit and geographical level, and not the divisional level," the bank said in a press release.
The first quarter results will also include 600 million one-off financial effects from restructuring activities in the Baltic and German business and write-down of intangible IT assets no longer in use.
The business outlook remains unchanged and the impact on the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is marginal, according to the bank.
SEB made a operating profit of 20.9 billion Swedish crowns in 2015.
