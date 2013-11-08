BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
LONDON Nov 8 Deutsche Bank won a London court battle against billionaire Nordic investor Alexander Vik on Friday.
Vik's investment company Sebastian Holdings was ordered to pay Deutsche Bank about $235 million in compensation for unpaid margin calls from 2008.
The judge threw out Vik's counter-claim for $8 billion in damages from Germany's biggest bank, one of the largest claims heard by the High Court in London.
Sebastian Holdings said it ran up big losses after Deutsche Bank put through trades which it shouldn't have.
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.