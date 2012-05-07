* SEB Asset Management to unwind fund by April 2017
* Properties to be sold over coming years
* Investors to receive sale proceeds every 6 months
(Adds details, background)
FRANKFURT, May 7 SEB Asset Management
plans to unwind its German real estate fund SEB ImmoInvest
because it does not have sufficient liquidity to
pay back investors.
"The requests for repayment exceeded liquidity by a very
significant margin," Barbara Knoflach, manager of the 6 billion
euro ($7.9 billion) fund, told Reuters on Monday.
Open-ended property funds were once popular among German
savers, but SEB ImmoInvest and a number of peers barred investor
exits at the peak of the banking sector crisis in autumn 2008 to
avoid being forced into asset fire sales to meet the cash calls.
SEB ImmoInvest and Credit Suisse's CS Euroreal
, which is due to decide by May 18 whether to reopen
or liquidate, were among the biggest frozen funds.
SEB ImmoInvest, which was frozen for two years, reopened for
one day on Monday but found it lacked funds to meet investor
demand for repayment, forcing it to opt for shutting it down.
Now it plans to sell off its remaining properties over the
coming years and shut down by April 30, 2017.
"The never-ending chain of bad news in the financial
industry as well as the troubled waters that open-ended real
estate funds got themselves into over the last two years, have
demoralized investors to the extent that they were no longer
willing to grapple with arguments and ideas for the development
of this type of investment," SEB Asset Management said.
It will pay out sale proceeds to investors every six months,
with a first payment representing 20 percent of the fund assets
expected in June.
($1 = 0.7625 euros)
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Maria Sheahan)