FRANKFURT May 7 Swedish bank SEB
plans to unwind its German real estate fund SEB ImmoInvest
because it does not have sufficient liquidity to
pay back investors.
Fund manager Barbara Knoflach said on Monday the remaining
properties are to be sold off over the coming years, and the 6
billion euro ($7.9 billion) fund, which was frozen for two
years, is to be shut down by April 30, 2017.
The lender will pay out sale proceeds to investors every six
months, with a first payment expected in June.
The decision comes after the fund reopened for one day on
Monday but found that it lacked funds to meet investor demand
for repayment.
German regulators had initially given open real estate funds
that were forced to close after running out of cash - which also
affected Credit Suisse's CS Euroreal -
until May 5 to either reopen or liquidate their assets.
($1 = 0.7625 euros)
