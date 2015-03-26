By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, March 26 A federal securities
regulator on Thursday called for an end to the long-running
debate over whether the United States should switch to global
accounting standards, saying alternatives should be explored
that incorporate the best of the U.S. rules.
In a speech at the Brooklyn Law School, Securities and
Exchange Commission Democratic member Kara Stein laid out her
position on accounting rules for the first time since joining
the agency in 2013.
Her remarks took aim at a longtime debate over whether the
SEC should phase out U.S. generally accepted accounting
principles, or GAAP, in favor of international financial
reporting standards or IFRS, which are used by more than 100
countries.
One option being explored at the SEC is whether to permit
companies to report their financial statements using both sets
of standards.
"I am not convinced of a need to abandon U.S. GAAP in favor
of IFRS," Stein said in prepared remarks, noting that neither
rule set is "perfect" and letting companies provide statements
using two rule sets may confuse investors.
"To be frank, this debate between dueling standards needs to
move on. Neither regime worked ideally in the financial crisis,
and neither may serve investors well in today's post-financial
crisis, technologically disrupted, and data-driven world," she
said.
Stein added that the SEC should stop debating the merits of
the two and instead approach the topic with a fresh eye toward
incorporating modern technology and data into accounting regime.
"Now may be a good time to reimagine our approach globally,"
she said.
"We can adopt the best of what we have here in U.S. GAAP, in
IFRS, and the best of the new thinking out there."
Under former SEC Chair Chris Cox, the SEC had appeared ready
to embrace a move toward global standards. The effort lost
steam, however, during the financial crisis.
Most observers had thought the matter was dead, until SEC
Chair Mary Jo White revived the topic recently and instructed
the agency's new accountant to come up with recommendations on
the next steps. [ID: nL1N0TS0YK]
