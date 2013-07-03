By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, July 3
plan to meet next week to adopt rules that would lift a
long-time ban prohibiting hedge funds and other firms from
advertising for private placements to sophisticated investors.
The scheduling of the open meeting next Wednesday at the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission signals that its new
chair, Mary Jo White, believes she has enough votes to get the
measure passed, following nearly a year of deadlock over the
issue.
Lifting the ban on general solicitation is required by the
2012 Jumpstart Our Business Startups, or JOBS Act, a law that
relaxes certain securities regulations to help small businesses
raise capital and go public.
But the rule has languished at the SEC for nearly a year
amid internal disagreements between Democratic and Republican
commissioners.
The two Republicans, Troy Paredes and Daniel Gallagher,
wanted the ban to be lifted immediately. Democrat Luis Aguilar
had warned the rule left investors vulnerable to fraud and
should be reproposed to include certain investor protection
measures.
In an effort to reach a compromise, White added two other
items to Wednesday's agenda that aim to address some of the
investor protection concerns.
One measure would finalize a separate rule required by the
2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act
that would block felons and other lawbreakers from pitching
private investment deals to unsophisticated customers.
Investor advocacy groups had urged the SEC to complete the
"bad actor" rule before lifting the advertising ban, or else
they said convicted felons could try to scam innocent investors.
NEW INVESTOR PROTECTION PLAN
A third item on Wednesday's agenda, meanwhile, proposes a
raft of separate reforms that address some of Aguilar's concerns
with lifting the ban so the SEC can better monitor the private
securities market, one person familiar with the rule said.
For years now, state regulators and investor advocacy groups
have complained about lax regulatory oversight in the private
market.
A "safe harbor" known as Rule 506 of Regulation D grants a
series of exemptions that let companies avoid registering their
securities.
The rule requires the companies to notify regulators when
they conduct private offerings. But advocates have complained
those notices only get filed after the sale occurs and they
contain very limited information.
Next week's proposal would require firms that engage in
general solicitation for private placements to give regulators
additional information about the nature of the advertising, the
steps they took to verify that they were advertising only to
sophisticated investors and what they plan to do with the
proceeds of the sale, this person said.
In addition, it will call for companies that offer the
private placements to include warning labels about risks and
submit their advertising materials to regulators in advance,
among other things, the person added.