WASHINGTON, July 10 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Wednesday voted to lift a longtime
advertising ban for hedge funds and other firms offering private
placements, a controversial change that has sparked fierce
debate between business interests and consumer advocates.
The SEC voted 4-1 to lift the ban, with Democratic
Commissioner Luis Aguilar sharply dissenting amid concerns that
the rule could open the floodgates to fraud by letting companies
use the Internet and television to prey on innocent investors.
Separately, the SEC voted to adopt a rule barring felons and
other law-breakers from pitching some private placement deals.
In addition, the SEC voted 3-2 to issue a third proposal
requiring companies using general solicitation to file
additional information with regulators, though both Republican
commissioners said they have grave concerns that it would unduly
burden the private markets.