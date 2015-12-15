Dec 15 A Connecticut-based investment firm placed more than $43 million of clients' funds in illiquid bonds without disclosing that an affiliated company earned fees from the securities, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.

Atlantic Asset Management LLC in Stamford, Connecticut, invested the $43 million in dubious, illiquid bonds issued by a Native American tribal corporation, the SEC said in a civil lawsuit it filed against the firm in a Manhattan federal court.

Atlantic, however, did not tell its clients that the investments would benefit individuals affiliated with a part-owner of Atlantic's, BFG Socially Responsible Investments Ltd, the SEC said. Atlantic did not disclose BFG's relation to the firm in its public filings, said the SEC.

The case highlights the responsibilities of investment advisers who register with the SEC to act as fiduciaries, or in clients' best interests. Advisers can face scrutiny and enforcement actions by the agency when they do not disclose conflicts of interest that can lead to self-dealing.

An Atlantic representative did not immediately return a call requesting comment. Efforts to reach BFG Socially Responsible Investments were not successful on Tuesday.

Atlantic manages $11.2 billion in assets, according to an SEC filing.

BFG often uses its position as part-owner to sway Atlantic's investment decisions, the SEC said in its complaint. Atlantic's now former chief investment officer, whom the SEC did not identify, bought the tribal bonds at the behest of a BFG representative.

The investment officer, whom BFG insisted that Atlantic hire, was aware that a brokerage affiliated with BFG would earn fees from the bonds, the SEC said.

BFG intended to use proceeds from the bond sale to buy an annuity from another affiliated company, which that company would then manage, the SEC said.

The total fees that BFG earned are unclear.

The Atlantic investment officer and a BFG officer were later charged in an unrelated securities fraud, the SEC said.

Several Atlantic clients, upon learning of the bond investments, have expressed concern about their value and appropriateness for their portfolios, the SEC said. None of the clients have been able to liquidate the bonds, the SEC said.

The SEC wants Atlantic to return proceeds it received through its misconduct and is also seeking a restraining order to halt ongoing misconduct, it said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)