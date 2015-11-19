Nov 19 A Connecticut-based investment advisory firm will pay a $1 million penalty to settle charges that it violated, for the second time, a rule aimed at curbing advisers' access to clients, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.

Sands Brothers Asset Management LLC in Greenwich, Connecticut and its founders, Martin Sands and Steven Sands, also agreed to a year-long suspension from raising money from new or existing investors, the SEC said on Thursday. Sands Brothers must also have a compliance monitor for three years.

Sands Brothers violated the SEC's so-called "custody rule," the SEC said.

The rule sets procedures for advisory firms that hold client funds directly, instead of through outside companies, such as units of Charles Schwab Corp. and TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. It also applies when firms can conduct certain transactions in customers' accounts.

Neither Sands Brothers or its founders admitted nor denied the SEC's allegations. A person who answered the phone at Sands Brothers directed Reuters to another number. The person at that number did not immediately return a call requesting comment.

The SEC's custody rule requires firms that have direct access to or control of clients' assets to hire an outside auditor whose role is to verify that the funds are in place.

Sands Brothers and its founders landed in trouble with the SEC in 2010, when they agreed to pay $60,000 to settle charges that they were repeatedly late in providing investors with statements from the outside auditor.

In Thursday's case, the firm's chief compliance officer also agreed to a $60,000 penalty and a year-long suspension from acting in that capacity.

The SEC ramped up its custody rule in 2010 as a result of Bernard Madoff's $65 billion Ponzi scheme.

While many advisers rely on outside companies to hold client assets, Madoff's firm held his clients' money in-house. That made it easier to conceal actions that an outside company may have uncovered, such as fabricating trades, prosecutors said at the time. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Andrew Hay)