By Suzanne Barlyn
Nov 19 A Connecticut-based investment advisory
firm will pay a $1 million penalty to settle charges that it
violated, for the second time, a rule aimed at ensuring that
outside auditors verify the safety of customer funds, the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission said.
Sands Brothers Asset Management LLC in Greenwich,
Connecticut and its founders, Martin Sands and Steven Sands,
also agreed to a year-long suspension from raising money from
new or existing investors, the SEC said on Thursday. Sands
Brothers must also have a compliance monitor for three years.
Sands Brothers violated the SEC's so-called "custody rule,"
the SEC said.
The rule sets procedures for advisory firms that hold client
funds directly, instead of through outside companies, such as
units of Charles Schwab Corp. and TD Ameritrade
Holding Corp. It also applies when firms can conduct
certain transactions in customers' accounts.
Neither Sands Brothers or its founders admitted nor denied
the SEC's allegations.
"The Sands are pleased to have this matter behind them,"
said Seth Taube, the brothers' New York-based lawyer. The case
was about late distribution of accurate financial statements to
clients and did not involve fraud or misrepresentation, Taube
said.
The SEC's custody rule requires firms that have direct
access to or control of clients' assets to hire an outside
auditor whose role is to verify that the funds are in place.
Sands Brothers and its founders landed in trouble with the
SEC in 2010, when they agreed to pay $60,000 to settle charges
that they were repeatedly late in providing investors with
statements from the outside auditor.
In Thursday's case, the firm's chief compliance officer also
agreed to a $60,000 penalty and a year-long suspension from
acting in that capacity.
The SEC toughened its custody rule in 2010 as a result of
Bernard Madoff's multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme.
While many advisers rely on outside companies to hold client
assets, Madoff's firm held his clients' money in-house. That
made it easier to conceal actions that an outside company may
have uncovered, such as fabricating trades, prosecutors said at
the time.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Andrew Hay)