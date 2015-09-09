Sept 9 A Washington, D.C., financial adviser
used her paid radio program to "grossly" inflate the amount of
assets her firm managed and exaggerate investment returns, the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday.
The SEC has filed civil fraud charges against Dawn Bennett,
chief executive officer of Bennett Group Financial Services LLC.
The agency said Bennett "falsely claimed" during at least 18
radio programs that she and the firm managed as much as $2
billion in assets, when they actually managed no more than $407
million.
"We don't believe there is a basis to these charges at all,"
said Bennett, who developed and hosted her own radio program
entitled "Financial Myth Busting With Dawn Bennett."
No one has been harmed, she said. Bennett blamed the action
on the SEC's "broken windows" policy, a 2013 initiative in which
the agency pursues enforcement cases involving small violations
as a way to deter broader misconduct.
The SEC said Bennett had made the statements, as well as
some on the firm's Facebook page, between 2009 and 2011. At the
time, the firm was a fledging business that was trying to
increase its prestige so that it could attract new clients, the
agency said.
Bennett will have an opportunity to refute the SEC's
allegations during an administrative hearing.
The SEC also said Bennett overhyped the firm's investment
returns, representing that they placed in the "top 1 percent" of
firms worldwide, the SEC said. Bennett, however, did not
disclose that she based the figure on a model investment
portfolio and not returns for her actual customers, the SEC
said.
Bennett also is accused of misrepresenting her firm's assets
under management to a media organization that, as a result,
included her in its rankings of "Top 100 Women Financial
Advisors" and "2011 Top Advisors" in Washington. The SEC did not
name the organization, but Reuters has identified it as
Barron's.
A spokeswoman for Dow Jones & Co Inc, Barron's publisher,
was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)