By Suzanne Barlyn

NEW YORK, Oct 25 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission plans to consider whether investment advisers should undergo a vetting process before they can register with the agency, an official said on Tuesday.

SEC Commissioner Elisse Walter said the question is part of a review of its registration programs for investment advisers, broker dealers, clearing agencies and other entities.

The review will ensure that the SEC "grants registration only to market participants who have the requisite capabilities to perform their market functions," said Walter, speaking at a industry seminar on Tuesday.

The potential new vetting plan comes as the SEC develops proposed rules to harmonize legal standards for investment advisers and broker-dealers when giving financial advice. Its review follows a recommendation by SEC staff published in February.

Broker-dealers are subject to a rigorous vetting process before they can register with the industry's self-regulatory organization, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Walter said. That includes presenting a business plan and showing that they are prepared and able to conduct the business, Walter said.

"With an investment adviser, you file a registration application and you pay you fee, said Walter, a former FINRA executive who headed its regulatory policy and programs unit until joining the SEC in 2009.

The plan to consider vetting investment advisers "is hard to assess right now," because of a lack of details from the SEC, said David Tittsworth, executive director of the Investment Adviser Association, an industry group.

A timetable has not yet been set for the project, Walter said. The SEC plans to eventually issue a preliminary proposal and ask for industry feedback to evaluate registration standards.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; editing by Walden Siew)