* SEC to consider vetting process for advisers
* Agency is reviewing all of its registration programs
By Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK, Oct 25 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission plans to consider whether investment
advisers should undergo a vetting process before they can
register with the agency, an official said on Tuesday.
SEC Commissioner Elisse Walter said the question is part of
a review of its registration programs for investment advisers,
broker dealers, clearing agencies and other entities.
The review will ensure that the SEC "grants registration
only to market participants who have the requisite capabilities
to perform their market functions," said Walter, speaking at a
industry seminar on Tuesday.
The potential new vetting plan comes as the SEC develops
proposed rules to harmonize legal standards for investment
advisers and broker-dealers when giving financial advice. Its
review follows a recommendation by SEC staff published in
February.
Broker-dealers are subject to a rigorous vetting process
before they can register with the industry's self-regulatory
organization, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority,
Walter said. That includes presenting a business plan and
showing that they are prepared and able to conduct the
business, Walter said.
"With an investment adviser, you file a registration
application and you pay you fee, said Walter, a former FINRA
executive who headed its regulatory policy and programs unit
until joining the SEC in 2009.
The plan to consider vetting investment advisers "is hard
to assess right now," because of a lack of details from the
SEC, said David Tittsworth, executive director of the
Investment Adviser Association, an industry group.
A timetable has not yet been set for the project, Walter
said. The SEC plans to eventually issue a preliminary proposal
and ask for industry feedback to evaluate registration
standards.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; editing by Walden Siew)