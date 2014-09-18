Sept 18 A Tacoma, Washington-area investment
advisory firm that engaged in hundreds of trades that regulators
said represented a conflict of interest has agreed to pay
$600,000 in sanctions, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission said on Thursday.
Strategic Capital Group LLC in Gig Harbor, Washington,
engaged in nearly 1,100 "principal transactions" through its
affiliated brokerage firm, without disclosing the practice to
clients or getting their permission, the SEC said in an order.
Strategic Capital's affiliated brokerage, RP Capital, LLC, was
not named in the case.
Strategic Capital and the firm's chief executive, N. Gary
Price, neither admitted nor denied the SEC's findings, according
to the settlement. A lawyer for Strategic Capital declined to
comment.
A principal transaction occurs when a firm buys and sells
securities from its own portfolio. The practice can create
potential conflicts of interest between advisers and their
clients, the SEC said.
Strategic Capital's Price, who the agency said had caused
some of the violations, agreed to pay a $50,000 penalty, the SEC
said. Price, who is also the chief compliance officer of RP
Capital, did not immediately return a call requesting comment.
His lawyer was unavailable.
The SEC found that Strategic Capital had engaged in the
principal trades since mid-2011. Its affiliated brokerage, RP
Capital, bought fixed-income securities from other brokerages
and resold them at higher prices to Strategic Capital clients
for more than a year. Price also signed regulatory forms that
falsely stated that the firm had not engaged in principal
transactions, the SEC said. Price owns 50 percent of both the
advisory firm and brokerage.
The SEC also found that Strategic Capital made a pair of
false and misleading advertisements aimed at prospective
investors. For example, one advertisement did not disclose that
the firm had not deducted its investment fees when calculating
its performance. The advertisement "materially overstated" its
investment performance as a result, the SEC said.
Strategic Capital managed about $482 million as of Jan. 31,
the SEC said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Leslie Adler)