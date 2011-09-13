* FINRA seeks support as SRO of investment advisers
* FINRA says will create new separate entity for advisers
* Hearing will explore regulations for brokers, advisers
* Advisers oppose FINRA; prefer to have SEC oversight
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 The U.S. regulator for the
brokerage industry will make its pitch to Congress on Tuesday
for why it should be selected as the new self-regulatory
watchdog for investment advisers.
In prepared testimony before a panel of the House Financial
Services Committee, the head of the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority said his organization is prepared to
establish a new entity armed with the proper expertise to
examine advisers for compliance with federal securities laws.
His comments are the most extensive yet as FINRA seeks to
convince very wary investment advisers that it is capable of
taking on the task.
Investment advisers are now examined by the Securities and
Exchange Commission, which is so short-staffed that it gets to
the task around once every 11 years.
The industry supports the status quo of being regulated by
the SEC or by state regulators, and worries that FINRA would
subject them to a set of rules more appropriate to brokers.
"FINRA would establish a separate entity with separate
board and committee governance to oversee any adviser work, and
would plan to hire additional staff with expertise and
leadership in the adviser area," said FINRA Chief Executive
Richard Ketchum, adding that FINRA is "uniquely positioned" to
do the job.
Tuesday's hearing comes as Congress and the SEC consider
new regulatory policies for broker-dealers and investment
advisers, including a uniform fiduciary standard and expanding
oversight of advisers.
Both of these subjects were not immediately addressed in
last year's Dodd-Frank Wall Street overhaul law. Instead, the
law required the SEC to study the issues first.
The push to expand adviser oversight was reinvigorated
after the SEC's failure to catch Bernard Madoff's Ponzi
scheme.
Earlier this year the SEC released a study to lawmakers
spelling out three possible solutions: imposing user fees to
help fund the SEC's adviser exam program, enacting a new law to
establish a self-regulatory organization (SRO) for advisers, or
giving FINRA authority to examine dually-registered brokers and
advisers.
The decision of whether or not to establish a
self-regulatory organization for investment advisers now rests
with Congress.
A draft bill circulated for discussion last week by House
Financial Services Chairman Spencer Bachus would establish a
new self-regulatory group (or SRO) for advisers, but it does
not specifically designate FINRA as the SRO of choice.
The investment adviser industry will testify on Tuesday
about why it does not support Bachus' bill.
"We strongly oppose an SRO for the advisory profession,"
said the Investment Adviser Association's executive director
David Tittsworth in prepared remarks. "We particularly oppose
extending FINRA's jurisdiction to investment advisers ... due
to its questionable track record and bias favoring the
broker-dealer regulatory model."
It is also still unclear whether Bachus' bill has any
chance of gaining traction in the Democratically-controlled
Senate. In a statement late last week, Senate Banking Committee
spokesman Sean Oblack said committee Chairman Tim Johnson
believes it is too premature to move forward on any new
legislation.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, with additional reporting by
Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Bernard Orr)