* Republicans lash out at SEC fiduciary standard rule
* Say there is no economic evidence for it
* SEC in very early stages of crafting fiduciary rule
* Rule would harmonize standards for brokers, advisers
* Lawmakers remind SEC of recent proxy access rule defeat
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 Republican lawmakers on
Tuesday sought to dissuade the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission from developing a rule to harmonize fiduciary
standards for brokers and advisers until the agency has done
more economic research.
The SEC is considering a uniform standard that would
dramatically alter the landscape for broker-dealers who under
current laws are only required to recommend products that are
"suitable" to mom-and-pop investors.
Investment advisers already face a fiduciary standard
requiring them to put retail customers ahead of their own
financial interests.
However, a new uniform standard could also mean changes for
investment advisers if the SEC opts to replace their fiduciary
standard with a new one.
Seizing on the SEC's recent court defeat of its proxy
access rule to help fuel their argument, Republicans at a House
of Representatives hearing led the criticism of the SEC for
pursuing a uniform fiduciary standard without first presenting
solid economic data for why such a change is warranted.
Representative Scott Garrett, the chairman of the House
Financial Services capital markets subcommittee, chastised the
agency for wasting $2.5 million and 23,000 man hours on the
proxy access rule, which was defeated by business groups in
July for flaws in the SEC's cost-benefit analysis.
The defeated rule was aimed at making it easier for
shareholders to propose board candidates to appear on corporate
ballots known as "proxies."
"The SEC has already wasted millions of dollars pursuing
rules without doing the proper economic and cost-benefit
analysis," he said. "So until the SEC comes forward with a
reason, backed by real data, that a uniform fiduciary standard
is necessary to address an actual problem... I'm not sure why
such a rulemaking would be under consideration at this point in
time."
Republicans also pointed out that the Dodd-Frank Wall
Street oversight law authorizes, but does not require,
developing rules for a uniform fiduciary standard. The SEC
should give priority to other mandatory rulemakings, they
said.
Even some Democrats chimed in with similar concerns about a
cost-benefit analysis.
"The SEC has indicated it will go forward with such a rule.
While I do not oppose moving forward, I do want to make sure
sufficient economic impact analysis is done to ensure that
consumers will benefit in the end," said Representative Carolyn
Maloney, a New York Democrat.
Most industry experts who testified on Tuesday appeared to
agree with the SEC's plans to proceed on the rulemaking,
although they were divided on how it should be crafted.
Still, one industry witness feared the SEC was headed down
the wrong path.
"The SEC should not proceed with a discretionary rulemaking
in this area unless these flaws are remedied and it can
objectively justify its recommended actions," said Ken Ehinger,
the chief executive of M Holdings Securities Inc, who spoke on
behalf of the Association for Advanced Life Underwriting.
The SEC and Congress are considering a series of regulatory
changes for brokers and advisers, including a uniform fiduciary
standard and expanding oversight of advisers, potentially
through a self-regulatory organization. [ID:nS1E78B0R8]
Both of these reform areas were not resolved in last year's
Dodd-Frank law. Instead, the legislation required the SEC to
study the issues first.
Earlier this year, the SEC released a study outlining a
path to harmonizing the different legal treatment of brokers
and advisers. [ID:nN212276]
The study raised concerns that average retail investors may
not know the legal difference between the two when seeking
financial advice.
The study called for holding both brokers and advisers to a
standard no less stringent than what advisers are held to
today. At the same time, it supports a flexible regime that
will accommodate different business models.
Both Republican SEC commissioners, however, dissented with
the report's findings, saying it failed to cite any economic
data to suggest that investors are in fact confused and would
benefit from a new uniform standard.
The issue has been divisive in the financial industry, with
investment advisers saying they fear the SEC rule will create a
watered-down standard that will give rise to conflicts of
interest as brokers continue selling products that will enrich
them financially.
Brokerage groups, meanwhile, argue that such conflicts can
be easily managed with clear and simple disclosures for
investors. They have supported a uniform standard, so long as
the SEC does not simply extend the laws governing advisers to
cover brokers -- a move they say could reduce investors' access
to financial products.
The SEC has been relatively quiet on the subject of a
uniform fiduciary standard lately, although in July SEC
Chairman Mary Schapiro told Reuters that the agency is in the
early stages of crafting the rule. [ID:nN1E76D25T]
