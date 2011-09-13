* Republicans lash out at SEC fiduciary standard rule

* Say there is no economic evidence for it

* SEC in very early stages of crafting fiduciary rule

* Rule would harmonize standards for brokers, advisers

* Lawmakers remind SEC of recent proxy access rule defeat (Adds financial industry witness, paragraphs 13-14)

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 Republican lawmakers on Tuesday sought to dissuade the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from developing a rule to harmonize fiduciary standards for brokers and advisers until the agency has done more economic research.

The SEC is considering a uniform standard that would dramatically alter the landscape for broker-dealers who under current laws are only required to recommend products that are "suitable" to mom-and-pop investors.

Investment advisers already face a fiduciary standard requiring them to put retail customers ahead of their own financial interests.

However, a new uniform standard could also mean changes for investment advisers if the SEC opts to replace their fiduciary standard with a new one.

Seizing on the SEC's recent court defeat of its proxy access rule to help fuel their argument, Republicans at a House of Representatives hearing led the criticism of the SEC for pursuing a uniform fiduciary standard without first presenting solid economic data for why such a change is warranted.

Representative Scott Garrett, the chairman of the House Financial Services capital markets subcommittee, chastised the agency for wasting $2.5 million and 23,000 man hours on the proxy access rule, which was defeated by business groups in July for flaws in the SEC's cost-benefit analysis.

The defeated rule was aimed at making it easier for shareholders to propose board candidates to appear on corporate ballots known as "proxies."

"The SEC has already wasted millions of dollars pursuing rules without doing the proper economic and cost-benefit analysis," he said. "So until the SEC comes forward with a reason, backed by real data, that a uniform fiduciary standard is necessary to address an actual problem... I'm not sure why such a rulemaking would be under consideration at this point in time."

Republicans also pointed out that the Dodd-Frank Wall Street oversight law authorizes, but does not require, developing rules for a uniform fiduciary standard. The SEC should give priority to other mandatory rulemakings, they said.

Even some Democrats chimed in with similar concerns about a cost-benefit analysis.

"The SEC has indicated it will go forward with such a rule. While I do not oppose moving forward, I do want to make sure sufficient economic impact analysis is done to ensure that consumers will benefit in the end," said Representative Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat.

Most industry experts who testified on Tuesday appeared to agree with the SEC's plans to proceed on the rulemaking, although they were divided on how it should be crafted.

Still, one industry witness feared the SEC was headed down the wrong path.

"The SEC should not proceed with a discretionary rulemaking in this area unless these flaws are remedied and it can objectively justify its recommended actions," said Ken Ehinger, the chief executive of M Holdings Securities Inc, who spoke on behalf of the Association for Advanced Life Underwriting.

The SEC and Congress are considering a series of regulatory changes for brokers and advisers, including a uniform fiduciary standard and expanding oversight of advisers, potentially through a self-regulatory organization. [ID:nS1E78B0R8]

Both of these reform areas were not resolved in last year's Dodd-Frank law. Instead, the legislation required the SEC to study the issues first.

Earlier this year, the SEC released a study outlining a path to harmonizing the different legal treatment of brokers and advisers. [ID:nN212276]

The study raised concerns that average retail investors may not know the legal difference between the two when seeking financial advice.

The study called for holding both brokers and advisers to a standard no less stringent than what advisers are held to today. At the same time, it supports a flexible regime that will accommodate different business models.

Both Republican SEC commissioners, however, dissented with the report's findings, saying it failed to cite any economic data to suggest that investors are in fact confused and would benefit from a new uniform standard.

The issue has been divisive in the financial industry, with investment advisers saying they fear the SEC rule will create a watered-down standard that will give rise to conflicts of interest as brokers continue selling products that will enrich them financially.

Brokerage groups, meanwhile, argue that such conflicts can be easily managed with clear and simple disclosures for investors. They have supported a uniform standard, so long as the SEC does not simply extend the laws governing advisers to cover brokers -- a move they say could reduce investors' access to financial products.

The SEC has been relatively quiet on the subject of a uniform fiduciary standard lately, although in July SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro told Reuters that the agency is in the early stages of crafting the rule. [ID:nN1E76D25T] (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, with additional reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)