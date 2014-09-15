By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, Sept 15
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 A Tennessee animal feed
company will pay back $18 million in alleged illicit profits to
settle civil accounting fraud charges, U.S. regulators said
Monday.
AgFeed Industries, which is currently in bankruptcy, was
charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission in March in
connection with charges that it reported fake revenue from its
China-based operations to help prop up its stock price.
AgFeed previously was based in China before it merged with
a U.S. company in 2010 and spread its operations between the two
countries.
According to the SEC, AgFeed's Chinese management kept two
sets of books - a real one and a fake one to present to
investors.
From 2008 through June 2011, it inflated the company's
revenue by $239 million by using phony invoices for feed and hog
sales and by inflating hog weights because fatter hogs fetched
higher prices. To cover up the fraud, it later reported the fake
hogs had died.
The case has garnered some attention because the SEC also
charged the company's former U.S.-based independent audit
committee chairman, a rare move by the agency.
The SEC alleges that the former audit committee chairman, K.
Ivan Gothner, and former U.S.-based Chief Financial Officer
Edward Pazdro, learned about the accounting fraud in China after
the company merged with the U.S.-based company but failed to
conduct any meaningful investigation or properly disclose it.
The SEC also charged four Chinese company executives with
fraud. The case against the five former company executives and
the former audit committee chairman is still ongoing.
Attorneys for Gothner and Pazdro have vigorously denied the
charges, saying the SEC is wrongfully trying to punish them even
though they tried to do the right thing and investigate the
fraud as soon as they caught wind of it.
The settlement announced on Monday is subject to court
approval. The company is settling without admitting or denying
the charges.
The SEC said the $18 million will be distributed to victims
of the fraud.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Dan Grebler)