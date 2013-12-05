By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 5 A set of rules designed to
fuel competition in the equity market and improve prices should
be reexamined to ensure it has not created negative consequences
for investors, a top U.S securities regulator said Thursday.
The rules, known as Regulation NMS, adopted by the SEC in
2005, require that customers be able to obtain the best possible
price when trades are executed and calls for all investors to
have equal access to market data.
Since it was enacted, however, many people have expressed
buyers' remorse.
"Whether Regulation NMS has achieved its stated purpose, or
whether it has produced unintended consequences, is a subject of
great debate," Luis Aguilar, a Democratic member of the
Securities and Exchange Commission, said in prepared remarks
before the Consumer Federation of America's annual conference.
"I think that the commission should immediately revisit
Regulation NMS," he added.
Critics say REG NMS is responsible for fueling a fragmented
marketplace, where 13 exchanges and somewhere between 40 and 50
"dark pool" trading venues now compete for business.
That competition has helped give rise to rapid-fire
high-frequency trading, a practice that some critics say could
put retail investors at a disadvantage.
High-speed firms were able to make profits by moving quickly
between the various trading venues. In the past two years,
however, their profits have declined as the rest of the market
has rushed to catch up technologically using smart order routers
and other tools.
The SEC has been studying equity market structure issues
since 2010 in an effort to explore what, if any, reforms should
be enacted.
Although some changes have been made, the SEC has held off
tackling high-frequency trading amid conflicting research and
views about whether it helps or harms markets.
In October, the SEC launched a website providing extensive
data on equity market trades. The website gives the public the
ability to examine in detail the various quotes, cancellations
and executed trades that flood the country's exchanges.
A visualization page on the site allows users to plot charts
and graphs to see historic trends.
The SEC is hoping to use the data to help inform its
policymaking on market structure going forward.
Aguilar said regulators should review whether REG NMS has
created too much fragmentation and fostered an "unreliable
complexity" in markets, as well as whether increased speed has
benefited investors.