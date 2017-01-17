BRIEF-Bruker acquires Nanoindenting Leader Hysitron
* Bruker announces acquisition of Nanoindenting Leader Hysitron
WASHINGTON Jan 17 Botox maker Allergan plc will pay a $15 million penalty and admit to wrongdoing, after U.S. regulators on Tuesday accused the company of failing to disclose merger talks with Actavis, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.
In a statement on Tuesday, the SEC said that the disclosure failures occurred in the months after the company received a tender offer from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and co-bidders. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Andrew Hay)
FRANKFURT, Jan 23 Germany's Ottobock, the world's largest maker of artificial limbs, has attracted interest from private equity groups including KKR and CVC for a 20 percent stake in its core business, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
