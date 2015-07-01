July 1 AlphaBridge Capital Management and its
two owners will pay about $5 million to settle U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission charges that they fraudulently inflated
the prices of securities in hedge fund portfolios they managed.
The SEC said the inflated valuations caused the funds to pay
higher management and performance fees to the Greenwich,
Connecticut-based firm.
Wednesday's settlement with AlphaBridge and its owners
Thomas Kutzen and Michael Carino calls for the disgorgement of
more than $4 million and payment of nearly $1 million in
penalties, the SEC said. Carino also agreed to a three-year ban
from the securities industry, the SEC said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, Editing by Franklin
Paul)