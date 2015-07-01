(Adds statements from AlphaBridge and founder's lawyer, adds
By Jonathan Stempel
July 1 AlphaBridge Capital Management LLC and
its owners will pay $5 million to settle U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission charges that they fraudulently inflated the
prices of mortgage-backed securities in their hedge fund
portfolios to boost fees.
Wednesday's settlement calls for the Greenwich,
Connecticut-based firm, Thomas Kutzen and Michael Carino to give
up $4.03 million of profit and pay a combined $975,000 of civil
fines.
They also agreed to wind down their AlphaBridge Fixed Income
Master Fund and two similarly named "feeder funds," which were
all launched in 2001, and Carino accepted a three-year ban from
the securities industry, the SEC said. None admitted wrongdoing.
Kutzen, 61, of Riverside, Connecticut, founded AlphaBridge
and is its majority owner. Carino, 43, of Greenwich, is
AlphaBridge's chief compliance officer and a minority owner.
The defendants were accused of having falsely told their
investors and their auditor that they used independent
market-based prices from broker-dealers to value their thinly
traded "interest-only" and "inverse interest-only" mortgage
securities.
Instead, the SEC said the defendants by 2010 were generating
those valuations themselves, and encouraging broker-dealers to
pass them off as independent.
This allegedly let AlphaBridge collect higher management and
performance-based fees in 2011 and 2012, before it changed its
methodology at the behest of its auditor. In January 2014, the
funds' value was written down to $48 million from $138 million.
"The integrity of the portfolio valuation process is
critical to fund investors, especially when it involves illiquid
securities," said Julie Riewe, co-chief of the SEC enforcement
division's asset management unit. "AlphaBridge claimed to use
market-grounded price quotes from brokers when in fact it relied
on its own rosy view of market conditions."
In a statement, AlphaBridge said it settled "because we
believe the settlement is in the best interests of the
AlphaBridge Funds and their investors."
A lawyer for Kutzen made a similar statement on behalf of
his client. Carino's lawyer declined to comment.
Richard Evans, 62, who aided the scheme while employed at
broker-dealers in his hometown of Houston, agreed to a $15,000
civil fine and one-year securities industry ban, the SEC said.
Evans cooperated in the SEC probe, and did not admit
wrongdoing. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.
