NEW YORK, Sept 8 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing two
former American Realty Capital Properties Inc officers of
helping orchestrate a fraudulent scheme that caused the real
estate investment trust to inflate results in 2014.
Brian Block, a former chief financial officer, and Lisa
Pavelka McAlister, a former principal accounting officer, were
accused of manipulating a key financial metric, causing the REIT
to overstate results and enabling it to meet analyst forecasts.
The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court, and seeks
civil fines, officer and director bans, and other remedies.
American Realty is now known as Vereit Inc.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)