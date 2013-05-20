WASHINGTON May 20 Wall Street brokerages' use of
mandatory arbitration clauses merits a regulatory review, but
the Securities and Exchange Commission will not have time to
undertake one before 2014, an SEC commissioner said on Monday.
The agency will wrap up other priorities before looking at
whether firms can require customers to settle legal disputes
through arbitration, Commissioner Elisse Walter said. Those
other priorities include rules required by the Dodd Frank
financial reform law and the JOBS Act, as well as money market
fund reform.
"I personally do think it's something to take a hard look
at," Walter said during the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority's (FINRA) annual conference in Washington. "I don't
know when the commission will find time to do this," Walter
said.
When brokerage customers open new accounts, they typically
are required to sign contracts agreeing to resolve potential
legal disputes with their firms in FINRA's arbitration unit
instead of court.
Critics say the agreements erode customers' legal rights and
can lead to rulings against investors. Unlike lawsuits,
arbitrations are binding on both parties and typically offer no
recourse of an appeal.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law gives the SEC the
authority to scale back or prohibit the use of pre-dispute
arbitration agreements. So far, the SEC has not taken steps
toward proposing new rules banning or limiting the agreements.
Walter's comments follow efforts by Democratic lawmakers,
investor advocacy groups and state regulators, who wrote letters
to the SEC in recent weeks urging it to prohibit mandatory
arbitration for brokerage customers. The
securities industry has argued the system is fair, efficient,
and cost-effective.
Another SEC commissioner, Luis Aguilar, in April, urged the
agency to support rules that would give investors a choice
between arbitration and court.
The SEC already has made a sweeping data request of the
securities industry and the public for another purpose that
could help inform the agency's analysis of arbitration
practices, Walter told reporters after her remarks.
That request, aimed at determining whether to streamline
standards of conduct for certain types of financial advisers,
includes questions about the processes through which customers
may pursue legal cases against their advisers and related costs.
Potential industry and investor costs that may stem from
prohibiting mandatory arbitration are a key piece of the puzzle
that the SEC needs to analyze, Walter told reporters. "You have
to look at what consequences are," she said.
The result of that analysis, however, would not foreclose
the SEC from prohibiting the practice, she said.
