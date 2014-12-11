WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Dec 11 The U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission plans to launch a sweeping set of
reforms designed to ensure that large asset managers are
properly dealing with risks and have plans to wind down in the
event of a major market disruption.
SEC Chair Mary Jo White announced the three-prong plan in a
speech at The New York Times Dealbook conference in New York,
saying it will "lay the foundation for a renewed focus on
regulating the risks arising from the portfolio composition and
operations of investment advisers."
White said the SEC is working on rules to enhance the data
it collects on both funds and advisers. It also will consider
requiring mutual funds and others to beef up their risk controls
and start requiring firms to come up with a wind-down plan in
the event of a market crisis.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and John McCrank)