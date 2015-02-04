Feb 4 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission and the Chinese units of the Big Four accounting
firms are close to settling a dispute related to audits of
U.S.-listed Chinese firms, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the situation.
The dispute had threatened to complicate the audits and
fundraising capabilities of many Chinese companies and U.S.
multinationals.
SEC's commissioners could vote on the settlement as soon as
Thursday, the Journal reported.
Under tentative terms of the settlement, the Chinese units
of PricewaterhouseCoopers, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, KPMG and
Ernst & Young would pay fines totaling about $2 million, the
Journal reported.
Ernst & Young declined to comment. PricewaterhouseCoopers,
KPMG and Deloitte said they could not immediately comment on the
matter.
An SEC Administrative Law Judge in January last year had
ordered the Chinese units of the Big Four firms to be suspended
for six months from auditing U.S. listed companies, for failing
to share audit work that SEC investigators believe could help
them uncover accounting fraud.
The Big Four's six-month suspension has been on hold since
the January ruling because the firms opted to appeal the
decision before the full five-member SEC commission.
The tentative settlement tosses out this six-month
suspension, the Journal said.
The settlement also includes a strong framework for the
firms to cooperate with the SEC in the future, people familiar
with the situation told the Journal.
(Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)