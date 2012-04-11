WASHINGTON, April 11 U.S. securities regulators
on Wednesday sued AutoChina International Ltd, its executives
and others for securities fraud.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said the company's
employees, board members and other Chinese citizens unlawfully
bought and sold AutoChina stock to boost its trading volume as
the company sought loans.
AutoChina, which is based in China and owns and operates a
commercial vehicle leasing business there, traded its shares on
the NASDAQ stock market until last October.
Its listing was suspended for failing to file required
documents with the Commission.
The defendants opened brokerage accounts beginning in
October 2010, deposited some $60 million in the accounts and
bought and sold millions of shares of AutoChina stock, the SEC
said.
The lawsuit comes as the SEC steps up its inquiries into
Chinese companies whose shares trade in the United States for
accounting violations and other misconduct.
The SEC lawsuit, filed in federal court in Massachusetts, is
seeking civil penalties and other sanctions.
A representative for the company had no immediate comment.
(Reporting By Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)