WASHINGTON, Sept 29 Bank of America
agreed to pay $7.65 million on Monday to settle civil charges
alleging it miscalculated its regulatory capital for years,
leading to an overestimate that eventually reached billions of
dollars, U.S. regulators said Monday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said the internal
control and recordkeeping problems started at Bank of America
shortly after it purchased a large portfolio of Merrill Lynch's
structured notes during the financial crisis.
The regulatory capital overestimates started in 2009, and
have grown each year since then as more of the notes matured,
the SEC said. Once the bank discovered the error, it reported it
to regulators and disclosed the problem to investors in an April
filing.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Doina Chiacu)