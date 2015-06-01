(Adds comment from Bank of America, background)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, June 1 Two units of Bank of
America's brokerage arm Merrill Lynch agreed to pay $11
million and admitted they violated certain federal rules by
using inaccurate data for short sale orders, U.S. regulators
said on Monday.
A Bank of American spokesman said in a statement the
brokerage has since "taken steps to improve our internal
controls related to execution of short sales."
The Securities and Exchange Commission's case against
Merrill Lynch centers on a rule known as Regulation SHO, which
governs short sale transactions.
Short selling involves the sale of borrowed securities.
Typically, customers will ask their brokers to help locate stock
available for short sales and brokers prepare so-called
"easy-to-borrow" lists.
The SEC said that some of the stock Merrill placed on the
list later became no longer easily available for borrowing.
Although staff at the brokerage stopped using the lists, the SEC
said the trade execution platforms were still programmed to
process short sale orders using the outdated information.
The SEC also said that the flaw in Merrill's system caused
it to use data that was more than 24 hours old.
Merrill began implementing new systems to correct the
problem after the SEC began investigating, the agency added.
As part of the settlement, Merrill is also required to
retain an independent compliance consultant.
(Editing by Bill Trott and Eric Walsh)