By Aruna Viswanatha and Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON May 24 A former top enforcement
official in the Securities and Exchange Commission's Texas
office has been barred from appearing before the agency for one
year for violating conflict-of-interest rules.
The SEC said on Thursday that former Fort Worth enforcement
director Spencer Barasch worked for the Stanford Group Co, the
company led by convicted Ponzi schemer Allen Stanford, despite
federal ethics rules that banned him from doing so.
In January, Barasch agreed to pay a $50,000 civil fine to
settle related claims from the Justice Department.
At that time, Barasch had also hoped to settle the SEC
action by agreeing to a six-month bar, but SEC commissioners
unanimously rejected the offer amid concerns that it was too
lenient, people familiar with the matter then said.
Texas financier Allen Stanford was convicted in March of
running a $7 billion Ponzi scheme. He was found guilty on 13 of
14 criminal counts, including fraud, conspiracy, and obstructing
an SEC investigation.
Barasch agreed to the SEC's one-year bar without admitting
or denying the allegations that he violated federal conflict of
interest rules.
While at the SEC's Fort Worth office, the SEC said, Barasch
"personally and substantially" took part in decisions involving
allegations of securities law violations by entities associated
with Robert Allen Stanford, including Stanford Group Co.
When he moved to private practice in 2005, he asked the
SEC's ethics office whether he could represent Stanford, and was
told no, the SEC said.
But in the fall of 2006, he accepted an engagement from
Stanford and billed for 12 hours of legal work related to the
matters Barasch had participated in while at the Commission, the
agency said.
"This action shows that the commission takes seriously
ethical lapses by attorneys who appear and practice before it,
and that such violations will result in serious disciplinary
action," SEC Associate General Counsel Richard Humes said in a
statement.
Paul Coggins, an attorney for Barasch, said that his client
has "served the SEC and his country with integrity and
distinction" and "carried the same high standards of ethics and
achievement into private practice."
"In order to avoid the expense and uncertainty of protected
litigation, Spence and the government have entered into a
settlement that fully and finally resolved this matter," Coggins
said.
A spokeswoman for Barasch's current law firm, Andrews Kurth,
referred all questions to Barasch's attorney.
