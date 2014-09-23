WASHINGTON, Sept 23 A unit of Barclays
will pay $15 million to settle charges alleging it failed to
maintain an adequate internal compliance system after its
acquisition of part of Lehman Brothers during the 2008 financial
crisis, U.S. regulators said Tuesday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said Barclays Capital
will also be required to undertake certain remedial steps,
including hiring an independent compliance consultant.
The SEC said Barclays failed to enhance its compliance
program after it bought Lehman's advisory business following
Lehman's collapse. The shortcomings in its compliance program,
the SEC said, led Barclays to commit a variety of other
violations of federal laws governing investment advisers.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Doina Chiacu)