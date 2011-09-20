* Case of ex-general counsel referred to Justice Dept
* Becker, brothers inherited $2 million in Madoff money
* Becker was later sued by trustee to clawback $1.5 mln
* Becker was cleared by SEC to work on Madoff matters
* SEC chairman announces new vote on compensation method
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 The former top lawyer at
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had a conflict of
interest when he handled legal matters related to convicted
swindler Bernard Madoff for the SEC, and should be criminally
investigated, the agency's watchdog said on Tuesday.
In a scathing report, SEC Inspector General David Kotz said
that former General Counsel David Becker "participated
personally and substantially" in matters that could have
"directly impacted his financial position."
Kotz is referring the matter to the U.S. Justice
Department. He said investigators should look into both
Becker's role in recommending a method to calculate
compensation for investors in Madoff's Ponzi scheme, and his
involvement in providing guidance on proposed legislation.
Kotz's report comes several months after news broke that
Becker and his brothers previously received an inheritance from
their mother that included $2 million in Madoff funds. An SEC
ethics counsel had cleared Becker to work on Madoff matters.
SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro has told lawmakers that she
wishes in hindsight that Becker had recused himself. She said
she knew that Becker's mother had a Madoff account, but could
not recall whether Becker specifically told her that he
inherited money from that account.
William Baker, an attorney for Becker, said that Kotz's
report confirms that Becker notified at least seven senior
officials about his mother's account and that he fully
disclosed everything to the SEC's ethics officer.
"Nevertheless, the inspector general's report contains a
number of critical factual and legal errors that lead to
erroneous conclusions. Unfortunately, we were not provided with
an opportunity to review the report and correct the record
prior to its release," Baker said.
MADOFF TRUSTEE'S LAWSUIT
The Ponzi scheme being run at Bernard L. Madoff Investment
Securities LLC was uncovered on Dec. 11, 2008, and Madoff, 73,
is now serving a 150-year prison sentence.
Shortly before Becker left the SEC early this year, Madoff
trustee Irving Picard sued Becker and his two brothers for $1.5
million in alleged phony profits their mother's estate
received.
A spokeswoman for Picard declined to discuss the status of
the lawsuit.
After leaving the SEC, Becker returned to work for law firm
Cleary Gottlieb in its Washington office.
The inspector general's investigation concluded that
"Becker participated personally and substantially in particular
matters in which he had a personal financial interest by virtue
of his inheritance ... and that the matters on which he advised
could have directly impacted his financial position."
Kotz's report will be the subject of a U.S. House of
Representatives hearing on Thursday in which Becker, Kotz, and
Schapiro will testify.
Senator Charles Grassley, whose office has also been
inquiring about the Becker case, said the SEC needs to reform
its ethics policies from top to bottom.
"It's hard to see how the agency could have let such a
major conflict of interest slide," Grassley said in response to
the report.
Representative Patrick McHenry, who chairs one of the two
subcommittees hosting Thursday's hearing, said the report
reflects poorly on Schapiro's leadership.
"The inspector general's report clearly identifies Chairman
Schapiro's objectionable decision not to ask Mr. Becker, who
had interest in a Madoff account, to recuse himself," McHenry
said. "Chairman Schapiro assumed that she and her management
team were above any possible reproach."
BECKER'S ROLE
Kotz's report confirmed that Becker was involved in helping
the SEC craft a recommendation on how Madoff's victims would be
compensated, including whether some of the money could be
clawed back from investors who withdrew more than they
invested.
In particular, Becker advocated for a method that would
benefit longer-term Madoff investors by adjusting the payments
to account for inflation. The SEC ultimately voted in support
of his recommendation, but the "constant dollar method" was
never put into practice.
Kotz's report said that at the time Becker was involved in
crafting the recommendation, he was aware "there was a
possibility the trustee would bring a clawback suit against
him," but nevertheless continued to work on the issue.
Aside from Schapiro, the other SEC commissioners were
unaware of the potential conflict at the time of the agency
vote on which compensation method to recommend.
Schapiro announced on Tuesday that the agency will seek a
new vote.
"I take his report, which was published today, very
seriously," said Schapiro in a statement, declining to comment
specifically on the criminal referral.
Although the agency will re-do the vote, she also said that
"the decision the commission made on that issue was appropriate
under the law and in the best interest of investors" and she
called Becker a "talented, highly skilled lawyer."
In addition to recommending a method for Madoff victims to
qualify for claims, Kotz's report also found that Becker's work
on certain proposed legislation affecting clawbacks was a
potential conflict of interest.
Kotz also raised questions about the clearance former SEC
ethics counsel William Lenox provided to Becker on two
different occasions for him to work on Madoff matters for the
agency.
Lenox's opinions, Kotz said, were based on an "incorrect
understanding" about the SEC's role in the Madoff liquidation
process.
