* Case of ex-general counsel referred to Justice Dept

* Becker, brothers inherited $2 million in Madoff money

* Becker was later sued by trustee to clawback $1.5 mln

* Becker was cleared by SEC to work on Madoff matters

* SEC chairman announces new vote on compensation method (Adds comments from Becker's lawyer and Rep. McHenry)

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 The former top lawyer at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had a conflict of interest when he handled legal matters related to convicted swindler Bernard Madoff for the SEC, and should be criminally investigated, the agency's watchdog said on Tuesday.

In a scathing report, SEC Inspector General David Kotz said that former General Counsel David Becker "participated personally and substantially" in matters that could have "directly impacted his financial position."

Kotz is referring the matter to the U.S. Justice Department. He said investigators should look into both Becker's role in recommending a method to calculate compensation for investors in Madoff's Ponzi scheme, and his involvement in providing guidance on proposed legislation.

Kotz's report comes several months after news broke that Becker and his brothers previously received an inheritance from their mother that included $2 million in Madoff funds. An SEC ethics counsel had cleared Becker to work on Madoff matters.

SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro has told lawmakers that she wishes in hindsight that Becker had recused himself. She said she knew that Becker's mother had a Madoff account, but could not recall whether Becker specifically told her that he inherited money from that account.

William Baker, an attorney for Becker, said that Kotz's report confirms that Becker notified at least seven senior officials about his mother's account and that he fully disclosed everything to the SEC's ethics officer.

"Nevertheless, the inspector general's report contains a number of critical factual and legal errors that lead to erroneous conclusions. Unfortunately, we were not provided with an opportunity to review the report and correct the record prior to its release," Baker said.

MADOFF TRUSTEE'S LAWSUIT

The Ponzi scheme being run at Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC was uncovered on Dec. 11, 2008, and Madoff, 73, is now serving a 150-year prison sentence.

Shortly before Becker left the SEC early this year, Madoff trustee Irving Picard sued Becker and his two brothers for $1.5 million in alleged phony profits their mother's estate received.

A spokeswoman for Picard declined to discuss the status of the lawsuit.

After leaving the SEC, Becker returned to work for law firm Cleary Gottlieb in its Washington office.

The inspector general's investigation concluded that "Becker participated personally and substantially in particular matters in which he had a personal financial interest by virtue of his inheritance ... and that the matters on which he advised could have directly impacted his financial position."

Kotz's report will be the subject of a U.S. House of Representatives hearing on Thursday in which Becker, Kotz, and Schapiro will testify.

Senator Charles Grassley, whose office has also been inquiring about the Becker case, said the SEC needs to reform its ethics policies from top to bottom.

"It's hard to see how the agency could have let such a major conflict of interest slide," Grassley said in response to the report.

Representative Patrick McHenry, who chairs one of the two subcommittees hosting Thursday's hearing, said the report reflects poorly on Schapiro's leadership.

"The inspector general's report clearly identifies Chairman Schapiro's objectionable decision not to ask Mr. Becker, who had interest in a Madoff account, to recuse himself," McHenry said. "Chairman Schapiro assumed that she and her management team were above any possible reproach."

BECKER'S ROLE

Kotz's report confirmed that Becker was involved in helping the SEC craft a recommendation on how Madoff's victims would be compensated, including whether some of the money could be clawed back from investors who withdrew more than they invested.

In particular, Becker advocated for a method that would benefit longer-term Madoff investors by adjusting the payments to account for inflation. The SEC ultimately voted in support of his recommendation, but the "constant dollar method" was never put into practice.

Kotz's report said that at the time Becker was involved in crafting the recommendation, he was aware "there was a possibility the trustee would bring a clawback suit against him," but nevertheless continued to work on the issue.

Aside from Schapiro, the other SEC commissioners were unaware of the potential conflict at the time of the agency vote on which compensation method to recommend.

Schapiro announced on Tuesday that the agency will seek a new vote.

"I take his report, which was published today, very seriously," said Schapiro in a statement, declining to comment specifically on the criminal referral.

Although the agency will re-do the vote, she also said that "the decision the commission made on that issue was appropriate under the law and in the best interest of investors" and she called Becker a "talented, highly skilled lawyer."

In addition to recommending a method for Madoff victims to qualify for claims, Kotz's report also found that Becker's work on certain proposed legislation affecting clawbacks was a potential conflict of interest.

Kotz also raised questions about the clearance former SEC ethics counsel William Lenox provided to Becker on two different occasions for him to work on Madoff matters for the agency.

Lenox's opinions, Kotz said, were based on an "incorrect understanding" about the SEC's role in the Madoff liquidation process. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Tim Dobbyn)