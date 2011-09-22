* SEC Chairman has apologized to colleagues over Becker
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) -U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro told lawmakers on Thursday
she has apologized to fellow commissioners for failing to
disclose a potential conflict of interest by the SEC's former
top lawyer.
"It did not frankly occur to me to direct him to tell the
commissioners," SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro said. "I wish I had
told them."
Thursday's hearing came in response to a report issued
earlier this week by the SEC's Inspector General David Kotz,
who found that the agency's former General Counsel David Becker
should have recused himself from handling Bernard Madoff
matters because he had inherited $2 million in Madoff funds.
The Ponzi scheme being run at Bernard L. Madoff Investment
Securities LLC was uncovered on Dec. 11, 2008.
Kotz said the agency's ethics office had recommended
referring his findings to the U.S. Justice Department for
possible criminal investigation. Becker, who received a
clearance from the SEC's ethics counsel before he worked on
Madoff matters, has maintained he did nothing wrong. He is
testifying at the hearing on Thursday.
Becker, now a partner with law firm Cleary Gottlieb, was
sued shortly before departing the SEC in February by Madoff
trustee Irving Picard. The trustee filed a clawback lawsuit
against Becker and his two brothers for $1.5 million in alleged
phony profits their mother's estate received.
Prior to the lawsuit, Becker participated in several
important legal matters related to Madoff, including
recommending the method to calculate compensation for investors
in Madoff's Ponzi scheme.
The method advocated by Becker contained a component that
would have helped longer-term investors by adjusting their
accounts for inflation. Critics, including Kotz, have said this
recommendation could have a direct impact on Becker's financial
position.
In a closed-door meeting in 2009, the SEC's five
commissioners were asked to vote on the recommendation, and of
them, Schapiro was the only one who was aware that Becker's
deceased mother once had a Madoff account.
After learning of the clawback suit earlier this year,
commissioners were upset they had not been informed of the
potential conflict.
Earlier this week, Schapiro said the agency will now have a
re-vote on the recommendation. On Thursday, she disclosed that
the SEC will go even further by completely re-analyzing the
issue.
Both Democrats and Republicans on Thursday expressed
disappointment in the SEC's handling of the Becker matter. But
while they said they felt Schapiro had made a mistake, they
stopped short of criticizing her leadership and even went out
of their way to praise her track record.
"You have a wonderful reputation," said Congressman Patrick
McHenry, the chairman of a House Oversight panel. "What is
clear about this situation is you did make a mistake. And you
admitted as such."
