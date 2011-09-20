WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) -Former U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission General Counsel David Becker had a conflict
of interest when he handled Bernard Madoff legal matters for
the SEC and should be criminally investigated, the agency's
watchdog said on Tuesday.
In a scathing new report, SEC Inspector General H. David
Kotz said that Becker "participated personally and
substantially" in matters that could have "directly impacted
his financial position." His report states that he is referring
the matter to the U.S. Justice Department for possible criminal
prosecution.
Kotz's report comes several months after news broke that
Becker previously received an inheritance from his mother that
included Madoff funds. An SEC ethics counsel cleared him to
work on Madoff legal matters including a recommendation on how
Madoff's victims should be compensated. Becker left the SEC
earlier this year and returned to work for law firm Cleary
Gottlieb.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)